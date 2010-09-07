Decision time for Coleen: The level-headed Liverpool lass turns to parents for support

It's something of an understatement to say that the next few weeks and months will be difficult for Coleen Rooney.



But as the down-to-earth footballer's wife contemplates which way to turn following allegations concerning her husband, she will be able to rely on support from those who love her most – her family.



The 24-year-old has retreated to the Liverpool home of her parents, Tony and Colette.



A £1.3 milion mansion, it is just a few miles from the terraced house where the staunch Catholics raised Coleen and her siblings - Joe and Anthony and Rosie, who is adopted and suffers from Rett Syndrome, a neuro-developmental disorder



The Liverpudlian lass is so close to them that despite her ascent in the celebrity ranks, she prefers their company on holidays and outings rather than that of other famous faces.



And when Kai was born in November 2009, instead of hiring a nanny she again turned to them for help with childcare.



The grounded upbringing they gave her will, no doubt, ensure that whatever decision she makes it will be as a mature and self-sufficient woman.



One who has carved out her own place in the world and risen above the so-called WAG title.





She has an estimated £8 million after landing a number of lucrative deals including collaborations with George at Asda, LG phones, as well as fitness DVDs, magazine columns an interviews and TV shows.



Her personal wealth is further swelled by her £1 million jewellery collection, which includes the £25,000 10-carat Chopard diamond ring Wayne bought her for her 21st birthday.



Then there is her bespoke wedding ring - said to be worth in the region of £350,000, which was made by Jacob&Co in New York.



Because of their fame she has slowly become accustomed to the finer things in life - but when she first began dating Wayne, as a 16-year-old schoolgirl, their relationship was just about two innocent kids having fun together.



They had known each other since they were 12, but Wayne finally got up the courage to ask her out when she was trying to fix her bike chain and he stopped to help.



The £60-a-week YTS footballer took her to the cinema to see Austin Powers 2, and love blossomed.

Within two years Wayne had risen to stardom as an England striker and he asked Coleen to marry him in typically low key style, going down on one knee in a petrol station forecourt.



Marriage and their baby were to follow.



Those who know the couple say Coleen has adored Wayne since they were childhood sweethearts. What will happen next is uncertain, however.



But the football star will surely think very hard before letting his wife go.



A few months after their son's birth he talked about how much his fledgling family meant to him.



"Now I have someone to look after and I just want to be with Kai and Coleen as much as possible," he said.



Speaking about their relationship recently, Coleen pointed to the difficulties he would face to find such happiness again.



"Touch wood, but I think that if me and Wayne ever did split up, it would be very hard for him to find someone he could really trust, a girl who didn't just want to go out with him because he's Wayne Rooney, the famous footballer.



"Trust in any relationship is important but especially so when you're in the spotlight."