California dreaming: After London and Paris Halle and Olivier enjoy LA date
But Halle Berry's romance with Olivier Martinez is going from strength to strength.
The lovebirds smiled indulgently and giggled as they were snapped on a shopping trip in Los Angeles.
And the actress seems so comfortable with the gorgeous Frenchman that she went au naturel for their expedition, wearing not a scrap of makeup.
Being Halle, she still managed looked fresh-faced and lovely.
And Olivier seems well aware of how lucky he is to be squiring one of Hollywood's leading screen beauties.
Just a few weeks ago he was pictured showing her round his hometown Paris.
She has, of course, also been given an all-important introduction to his dog Sheba.
