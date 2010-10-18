United front: Coleen and Wayne seen together at Man Utd game with baby Kai

"It's so tempting when you're in the thick of it and feeling got at, to fire back with a comment".



That's Coleen Rooney speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine about how people in the public eye - such as the X Factor contestants - should deal with negative stories.



But of course it could equally apply to the Liverpool lass and the very public turmoil she's been through.



In this week's copy of the magazine, in which she writes about a trip to Prague on behalf of Littlewoods, the young mum also gives a hint about how she personally has managed to deal with the recent allegations about her marriage in such a dignified fashion.



"But what you need to remember is that (if you respond) those words are set in stone then and they'll keep resurfacing.



"If you know what's right and what's rubbish, that's all that matters".



That advice was clearly uppermost in her mind when she appeared at Old Trafford to see her husband, Manchester United player Wayne in action at the weekend.



Smiling bravely and with her baby son accompanying her, Coleen Rooney showed the public how hard she's prepared to work to keep her family together.



It was the first time she's been to cheer on the footie star since allegations concerning their marriage.



Though he was on the subs' bench for most of the match, he did play in the last 19 minutes.



And knowing his wife and child were in the crowd obviously gave him a boost as he was seen smiling and in good spirits.





Afterwards, Coleen loaded their son's pushchair into the car, before being driven home by Wayne.



The couple were able to have quality time together in the Czech city since 11-month-old Kai stayed behind with his maternal grandparents.



Tony and Colette were a pillar of strength for Coleen when revelations about the marriage initially surfaced.