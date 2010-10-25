It's official! 'Smitten' Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez make debut as hot new couple

It's been three months since Halle Berry began her discreet romance with Olivier Martinez.



And, after a number of international dates together – from stealing smooches in Paris to shopping in LA - the gorgeous pair have made their first official appearance as a couple.



With her dashing new man on her arm, Halle looked incredible in a daring red YSL dress as she hit the red carpet with tuxedo-clad Olivier for the Carousel of Hope Ball.



Said to be "inseparable" at the Los Angeles event, they seemed totally "smitten", according to one onlooker.



Halle was certainly keeping her latest love interest close by her side.



The actress, 44, was photographed with her hand on the back of the French actor's neck as they sat down for dinner at the party, held to raise money for a children's diabetes centre. It is a cause close to Halle's heart since she suffers from the disease herself.



French film star Olivier, meanwhile, was seen constantly leaning in to whisper in Halle's ear and making her laugh.



The couple's blossoming romance began after they met on the set of Dark Tide in South Africa. It follows the end of Halle's five year romance with model Gabriel Aubry, with whom she has a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Nahla.

Halle and Olivier couldn't have been in better company to make their debut together; they were sat at a table with another smitten pair – Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony.



The new American Idol judge, who looked incredible as she arrived at the event in a white Georges Chakra gown, changed into a revealing slashed Zuhair Murad mini to sing a romantic duet on stage with her husband.



Other guests included expectant Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart, who was getting to grips with his wife's burgeoning tummy, Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Cy Waits, Jane Fonda, Raquel Welch and Joan Collins.