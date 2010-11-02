Lily Allen sent heartbreaking tweet to fans hours before losing her baby

Lily Allen implored her Twitter fans to "say a little prayer" hours before doctors began battling to save her unborn child.



The 25-year-old star posted the message from hospital on Saturday, but tragically later that same day she lost her baby.



It has emerged that Lily - six months pregnant - was rushed to hospital on Thursday afternoon with stomach cramps.



She received treatment the following day and was placed under observation for the weekend.



But on Monday, a spokesman acting for the star and her builder boyfriend Sam Cooper, 32, - whom she has described as "the love of my life" - revealed the sad news, speaking of the couple's deep distress.



It's the second time that Lily (pictured in August) has lost a child. In December 2007 she revealed she was expecting with then-boyfriend Ed Simons of the Chemical Brothers, but suffered a miscarriage the following month.



Speaking last year, she said it was "the worst time of her life".



Lily and Sam have been dating since July 2009. In August of this year, they revealed they were expecting saying: "It goes without saying we are both absolutely delighted."



A number of celebrity mums have responded to the shattering news with messages of support.



"Lily Allen and her partner Sam. I am so truly sorry and sad for you both and your family," tweeted expectant Myleene Klass, while Denise Van Outen wrote: "Such sad news about Lily Allen and Sam. My heart goes out to them."



Presenter Lorraine Kelly tweeted: "Sincere condolences to Lily Allen and Sam Cooper. So so sad."



And Emma Bunton also took to Twitter to express her sorrow, saying: "Thinking of Lily Allen and her partner at this very sad time. Sending them lots of love."