Boogying and high jinks for women of the year Natalia and Emma

Natalia Vodianova and Emma Thompson let loose and had a ball as they celebrated awards honouring their work.



The Russian supermodel, on bombshell form in a metallic slit-to-the-thigh gown, delighted onlookers by throwing some shapes when the music went on after an awards show.

With her hair flowing around her shoulders and a beaming smile on her face, the golden girl helped get the party started at Harper's Bazaar women of the year gala.



Mother of three Natalia was declared Inspiration of the year for building children's playgrounds in her native land.



Her exuberant display was only matched by Emma Thompson, who was hailed as Role Model of the Year for her achievements as an actor, producer, writer and activist campaigning for victims of abuse, torture and rape.

As well as hitting the dancefloor for a little boogie, Emma had a risqué moment with actress Hayley Atwell.



After presenting her idol with the award, the rising star set the flashbulbs popping by looking admiringly at her figure and getting up close and personal.



Recognition also went to Sarah Brown, the wife of the former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. She picked up the International Woman of Influence trophy while Annie Lennox was given the Lifetime Achievement award.



One award also went to a man who has given happiness to thousands of ladies around the globe - shoe maestro Manolo Blahnik, who won the Man in a Woman's World gong.