Game on: Halle Berry's ex Gabriel and Kim Kardashian get cosy

Hollywood beauty Halle Berry is a tough act to follow.



But it seems that Kim Kardashian has risen to the challenge after being spotted with Halle's ex Gabriel Aubry, at a Laker's game on Saturday night.

Judging from her smile, 30-year-old Kim was clearly delighted to be with the Canadian model.



And 34-year-old Gabriel even got the chance to meet Kim's mother, Kris Jenner. This, along with a source saying that "they've been dating a little bit", has fuelled rumours that the two might be more than just friends.



