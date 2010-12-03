London-bound Kate Winslet reveals plans to relocate for ex-husband Sam

It's family first for Kate Winslet and Sam Mendes.



Despite announcing the end of their marriage in March, the committed parents remain on good terms – to the extent that Kate has said she will likely relocate to London towards the end of next year so their children can be closer to Sam.



"Sam is doing the next Bond film, all being well, and we'll all be in England if that happens," she told the Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye.



"It's such a massive commitment for him and it's not fair for him to commute backwards and forwards to New York from London. It would be impossible. The children will be there with me."





The Oscar-winning actress - mum to Joe, seven, with Sam and daughter Mia, ten, with Jim Threapleton - said she would also consider another film collaboration with her ex, following the success of their 2008 movie Revolutionary Road.



"I can see us working together again – that's the way it is," she said.



"We're really good friends and have very good respect for each other. I can see it, but you'd have to ask Sam what he thinks."



Before lensing Bond – most likely at Pinewood film studios – Sam, 45, is directing Kevin Spacey in Richard III at the Old Vic in June.



Kate, meanwhile, is currently wrapping up filming on the Chicago set of Contagion – also starring Matt Damon, Jude Law and Marion Cotillard.



And in the New Year, she will move with Mia and Joe to France for for nine weeks to work on Roman Polanski's God of Carnage.



The 35-year-old screen beauty - currently based in NY - recently ended her four-month romance with British model Louis Dowler, saying she wanted to concentrate on her "career and children".