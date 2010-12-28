Engaged and expecting: Double joy for Black Swan actress Natalie Portman

There is some very happy news to share from Hollywood.



Natalie Portman has revealed that not only is she engaged, she is also pregnant with her first child.



It has been confirmed that the 29-year-old actress is expecting a baby with her new fiancé, ballet choreographer Benjamin Millepied, which is due in 2011.



In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Israel-born Natalie confirmed the happy news, saying: “I have always kept my private life private, but I will say that I am indescribably happy and feel very grateful to have this experience.”









The delighted couple met late in 2009 on the set of Black Swan, for which Natalie has received critical acclaim and nominations for a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.



France-born Benjamin, 32, a classically trained ballet dancer, was hired to choreograph Natalie’s dances.



The psychological thriller – directed by Rachel Weisz’ ex Darren Aronofsky - tells the story of a prima ballerina called Nina and her twisted relationship with rival Lily, played by Mila Kunis.



