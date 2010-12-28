Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig spend cosy Christmas together in the countryside

When Rachel Weisz announced the end of her nine-year romance with Darren Aronofsky last month there were whispers of a blossoming relationship with Daniel Craig.



And now it seems there was some truth to those reports.



The British actress, 39, and the James Bond star, 42, are said to have spent the festive period together holed up in a cottage hideaway in a secluded snow-covered Dorset village.



Photos first published in the News of the World show the hot new couple – pictured here in 2004 - walking hand-in-hand through the countryside and going into a local pub.









And according to one onlooker, they “looked like a romantic couple in a film”.



“They were laughing and chatting and hanging on to each other’s words and stopping to take photos of each other,” the source told the Sunday newspaper.



“They were clinging to each other like honeymooners. The chemistry was obvious.”



Rachel and Daniel are set to appear together on screen in 2011 in Dream House, in which they play husband and wife who move into a house that has been the scene of several murders.



While neither have confirmed their new romance, Rachel - who has a four-year-old son, Henry, with Darren - said during filming in March: “We’ve been getting on really well and yet I still haven’t had an offer to be a Bond girl – but if he asks me I’d definitely do it.”



It is thought that Daniel - dad to an 18-year-old daughter with his ex-wife - has reportedly split from his American producer love Satsuki Mitchell, although there has been no public announcement to that effect.