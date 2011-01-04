Christmas with a sparkle: The stars who got engaged over the festive holidays

For some stars 2011 promises to be a wonderful year.



From Natalie Portman and Reese Witherspoon to Lily Allen and David Tenant, celebs both sides of the Atlantic were celebrating a lot more than just the festive season this Christmas thanks to a number of surprise marriage proposals.



With so many famous faces gearing up to walk down the aisle, hellomagazine.com takes a look at some of the celebrities who became betrothed this festive season.