HELLO! exclusive: Overjoyed John Travolta and Kelly Preston introduce baby Benjamin

Gazing lovingly at Benjamin Hunter Kaleo, the adorable son they describe as "the best gift" they could possibly have, screen icon John Travolta and his actress wife Kelly Preston can hardly believe their luck.



Their daughter, ten-year-old Ella Bleu is also thrilled, relishing her role as "Mommy's helper" and covering her new brother - who has enormous eyes and a heart-warming smile - with kisses.



And HELLO! was exclusively invited to share the Hollywood couple's joy.



The hearts of fans across the world went out to John, 56, and Kelly, 48, when they lost their beloved son Jett two years ago - at the age of 16 - after he suffered a seizure.



Now these joyful images honour his memory, as they will kick off a fundraising effort for the Jett Travolta Foundation, established by the A-list pair to help people with similar medical conditions to his.



"For us it's been uplifting. Especially when he smiles at me and seems contented in my arms," John tells HELLO!. "He's given the house a renewed spirit and purpose."



