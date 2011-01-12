The 'Price' of fame: the ups and downs of Katie Price and Alex Reid's marriage

Like everything in the extrovert model's life, her romance with Alex has been in the public eye since the day it began.



The couple met at a friend's party in July 2009, just eight weeks after the glamour model divorced husband of three-years Peter Andre.



However, a month into dating they looked the picture of happiness as they enjoyed a day out in the park with Katie's three children.

