Olá Brasil! Ronnie Wood sambas into Rio

With Brazilian girlfriend Ana Araujo to guide him, Ronnie Wood has taken to the country's culture like a natural.



From taking in a fashion show to learning to Samba in one of Rio de Janeiro’s famed dance schools, the 63-year-old Rolling Stone was out to have a good time and do his 29-year-old girlfriend proud.



Despite the busy schedule, he found time to drop in on his pal Amy Winehouse who is also in the South American nation enjoying the tropical heat while performing a series of gigs.

