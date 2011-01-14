Cheryl puts annus horribilis behind her with four Brit nominations

She had a heartbreakingly tough time last year so Cheryl Cole will be excited to see that 2011 has started on a high.



Apart from her burgeoning relationship with close friend Derek Hough, with whom she shared a romantic holiday over New Year, the Geordie lass has received two nominations for the coveted Brit Awards.



Cheryl is up for Best British Single for her hit record Parachute and Best British Female Artist.



VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY



A win would mean that the trials of 2010 – her high-profile divorce from Ashley Cole and contracting malaria – were well and truly behind her.

Industry sources hailed the nominations as a "real coup" for Cheryl, who has often had to contend with questions marks over her miming.



Meanwhile, Take That - boosted by the return of Robbie Williams - are contenders for two prizes.



One of these is the prestigious best album trophy.





In a challenge for the more established stars, leading the field in the nominations is a newcomer from Plumstead, South East London.



Twenty-two-year-old Tinie Tempah has been shortlisted in four categories for his debut album Disc-Overy, which went straight to number one last October.



Tinie – real name Patrick Junior Chukwuem Okogwu - has also had two number one singles.



Other new faces joining Tinie on the list include Jessie J, a rising star in a style of music known as dubstep, balladeer Ellie Goulding and boy band The Wanted.