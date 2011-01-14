Kirk Douglas: My tears of joy over Michael's recovery from cancer

Catherine Zeta-Jones wasn't the only one to be overcome by the news Michael Douglas' tumour has vanished.



His father Kirk has revealed he wept tears of joy when he heard of his son's recovery.



"I immediately felt years younger. Not a day over 85," joked the actor, who is actually 94.

VIEW GALLERY



Click on photos for more pics of Kirk and Michael





The Hollywood veteran told US publication People: "I believe God answers all prayers. Sometimes his answer is no, but not this time!"



Kirk said he was impressed by the way Michael battled on after being diagnosed with stage four throat cancer.



"I admire the way Michael has handled this personal crisis. He was open and honest with his family, the media and the public," said the screen icon.



"He was gracious throughout, trying to live a normal life despite the constant press scrutiny and daily treatment."



The Spartacus actor also praised his daughter-in-law, referring to her as "wonderful".



He added: "I adore her and the beautiful life she has given my son. I believe they will have many more years together."

VIEW GALLERY





For his part, Michael told the publication Kirk had travelled to New York three times to check on him.



"He was quite extraordinary," he noted.



The Wall Street star also said he had been concerned about the effect his cancer diagnosis would have on his father.



"The most difficult part was letting [my father] know, telling him [I had cancer].



"There's something about when your children are seriously ill, it affects you more. So I was worried about him," said the 66-year-old.