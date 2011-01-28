The new naked chef: Gino D'Acampo fulfills promise to cook nude on 'This Morning'

Viewers tuning into This Morning on Thursday saw a lot more than they bargained for.



Having pledged to carry out one of his cookery segments naked if the ITV show won at the National TV Awards, resident chef Gino D'Acampo kept his promise and stripped off.



To much cheering and hilarity from the crew and hosts, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield – who quipped that the studio had never been fuller – the 34-year-old Italian arrived on set wearing just an apron.

And as he began work on his gammon and pea dish, Gino whipped off his pinny – to reveal a hand knitted 'warmer' that had been sent in by a fan.



But that too was soon discarded, leaving the celeb chef in just his birthday suit.



Programme bosses had ensured that the working surface was raised to prevent any unfortunate flashes.

"Never in my life would I have believed we would do this," said a disbelieving Phillip who, like his pregnant co-host Holly, was forced to avert his eyes at times.



Finally, with his dignity still intact, Gino managed to finish the meal to great applause from his audience.



"Wash your hands now," joked Phillip, before warning the I'm A Celeb… winner not to bow.



"Well, I think that was all really rather dignified, don't you? I think we got away with that," he concluded.