Cancer survivor Michael Douglas celebrates comeback by narrating Super Bowl video

Catherine and Michael: A lasting love



Above the cheers of the excited crowd, one of Hollywood's most distinctive voices rang out to mark the start of the Super Bowl XLV.



Michael Douglas celebrated his triumphant return to the public sphere by narrating a special video segment about the history of the American football final, which took place on Sunday.



And the supporters responded with thunderous applause when they realised the 66-year-old was on the sidelines of the pitch, accompanied by his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR GALLERY





Looking healthy and happy as he joined the 80,000 spectators at the Cowboy Stadium in Dallas, Michael waved to the crowd before taking his VIP seat just behind former President George W Bush and next to Harrison Ford.



After an incredibly difficult and testing five months, the couple looked happy to be back in the thick of the action.



The Wall Street star and his supportive spouse have been adjusting to life as normal since receiving the news that Michael had beaten throat cancer last month.



And when the father-of-three stepped out with Catherine at the Golden Globes in January he spoke candidly about the consequences of such a life-changing experience.



VIEW GALLERY





"I am so happy to be out; we haven’t been out for months and months. To be at this kind of thing cancer free is pretty special," he said.



"Catherine was in A Little Night Music which kept us busy for the first half of the year and then cancer took over the last half.



"So you smell the roses, on a night like this you smell the roses. You have a deeper appreciation for your friends and family."