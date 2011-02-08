Boris Becker keeps his chin up on night out with Lilly at sports awards

Twenty-five-years after he first won Wimbledon, and Boris Becker is still fighting fit.



The tennis ace showed off his athletic prowess at the Laureus World Sports Awards this week by performing chin ups on a metal bar.

There was clapping and cheering from the crowd at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi as Boris worked out, smiling all the while.



The 43-year-old sportsman was accompanied by his model wife Lilly Kerssenberg, gorgeous in a shimmering metallic and silver gown.



It's clear the 34-year-old has had no problems regaining her figure since the birth of baby Amadeus one year ago.

Boris is a regular at the sports gala, as he sits on their board and helps choose the winners.

This year, those taking home trophies included new Armani model and tennis star Rafa Nadal.

And the football team of his home country Spain were awarded Team of the Year.

Star guests at the event included Morgan Freeman and recently-married actress Elsa Pataky. And on hosting duty was Kevin Spacey.

The Hollywood actor got in on the sporting action, at one point challenging Rafa to a game of table tennis.