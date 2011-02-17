﻿

The irresistible draw of charmers with a colourful past

hellomagazine.com

When Elizabeth Hurley posted a Twitter message comparing love to a "rollercoaster ride", adding that it's exhilirating but sometimes you want to get off, everyone took it to refer to her liaison with well-known ladies' man Shane Warne.

Meanwhile, twice-divorced Earl Spencer, who has romanced his fair share of gorgeous ladies, is to marry again.

This time with a Canadian divorcée who appears to be smart, attractive and classy.

So what is about some men, even those without the obviously devastating looks of a Brad Pitt or the rugged appeal of Clive Owen, that the fairer sex find so enchanting?

CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY

More on:

More about celebrity serial daters

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.