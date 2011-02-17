The irresistible draw of charmers with a colourful past

When Elizabeth Hurley posted a Twitter message comparing love to a "rollercoaster ride", adding that it's exhilirating but sometimes you want to get off, everyone took it to refer to her liaison with well-known ladies' man Shane Warne.



Meanwhile, twice-divorced Earl Spencer, who has romanced his fair share of gorgeous ladies, is to marry again.



This time with a Canadian divorcée who appears to be smart, attractive and classy.



So what is about some men, even those without the obviously devastating looks of a Brad Pitt or the rugged appeal of Clive Owen, that the fairer sex find so enchanting?



CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY