Tearful Kylie opens up about her battle with cancer

Last week marked five years since she was given the all-clear after being diagnosed with cancer.



But with a doting boyfriend - Spanish model Andres Velencoso - and in the middle of a sensational world tour, Kylie Minogue has much to be happy about.



The star showed just how much this new lease of life means in her most candid interview yet with Australian TV programme Sunday Night, speaking about her battle to fight her illness.



Bravely allowing the cameras to roll despite her tears, the 42-year-old Australian chantesse opened up to interviewer and close friend Molly Meldrum before the start of her Aphrodite tour in Denmark.