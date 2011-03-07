﻿

Now that's how you have fun: Cyndi Lauper serenades delayed airport travellers

No-one likes flight delays. But Cyndi Lauper brought the fun back by serenading fellow passengers stuck at Buenos Aires.

The Eighties icon grabbed a microphone and led a sing-along of her hits, including Girls Just Wanna have Fun – and worries about lost time quickly disappeared.

Cyndi – in Argentina on her world tour – tweeted about the situation.

"Ok, so chow Argentina," she wrote. "At airport … So many delays.

"Wound up being announced, wound up singing two songs for airport. A first for me. Crazy day."
 

