Now that's how you have fun: Cyndi Lauper serenades delayed airport travellers

hellomagazine.com
The Eighties icon belted out her hits, including 'Girls just Wanna Have Fun'
No-one likes flight delays. But Cyndi Lauper brought the fun back by serenading fellow passengers stuck at Buenos Aires.
The Eighties icon grabbed a microphone and led a sing-along of her hits, including Girls Just Wanna have Fun – and worries about lost time quickly disappeared.
Cyndi – in Argentina on her world tour – tweeted about the situation.
"Ok, so chow Argentina," she wrote. "At airport … So many delays.
"Wound up being announced, wound up singing two songs for airport. A first for me. Crazy day."