'21st Century Girl' Willow Smith rocks out in latest music video

Her debut single Whip My Hair was a chart-topping success.



And judging from the futuristic video for her second tune 21st Century Girl, it seems Willow Smith will be sticking around on the music scene for a while yet.



The ten-year-old sensation has unveiled the promo, in which she oozes attitude and displays her unique sense of style.



There seems to be no stopping the youngster who recently won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding New Artist.



The singer is currently in the UK with father Will Smith as she supports Justin Bieber on his Never Say Never tour.



An excited Willow tweeted: "I am going to Dublin, to ROCK THE BEAT!!!! Are you ready for the rockin' show!!?? (;"



Her debut album is due to be released later in the year.