Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis: Raunchy images emerge following Jessica Biel split

Speculation is still rife over why Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel parted ways last month.



Some have suggested the break up was precipitated by her need for marriage, whilst others pointed the finger at Justin's co-star Mila Kunis.



And despite denials from both parties, Justin's recent film shoot with the Black Swan beauty cannot have helped matters.

The actor spent months away from home filming the movie Friends With Benefits, spending plenty of time partially clothed and in bed during his scenes with the attractive actress.

The film follows two friends who break up with by their respective partners and decide to take their friendship to the next level in order in order to get over their exes.