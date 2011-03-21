Hit it baby one more time: Britney's boy does his mum proud at baseball game

Watching your son play little league baseball is a hallowed tradition in the US.



And Britney Spears looked like any proud American 'mom' as she cheered on her eldest Sean, five, from the stands.

She was accompanied by her boyfriend Jason Trawick, who was very attentive throughout the game, cuddling the pop princess affectionately and even bouncing Sean's brother four-year-old Jayden on his knee.



At one point the couple cooed over a friend's baby - suggesting they may be thinking of having children of their own.



The happy quartet were joined by the father of the boys, Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, and her parents Jamie and Lynn, making it a real family occasion.

