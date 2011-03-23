Celebrities pay tribute to legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor on Twitter
The A-list have flooded Twitter with tributes to screen icon Elizabeth Taylor, who passed away "peacefully" on Wednesday aged 79.
Shortly after news of her death broke, a host of celebrities, along with thousands of the actress's fans, took to the social networking site.
George Michael, Kylie Minogue and Boy George are amongst many from the world of showbiz who have paid their tributes to the Hollywood beauty.
An avid fan of Twitter herself, the legend last tweeted on February 9 after taking part in an interview with Bazaar alongside reality television star Kim Kardashian.
"My interview in Bazaar with Kim Kardashian came out!!!!" she wrote, adding a link to the page.
Tweets of tribute for Elizabeth Taylor
- George Michael Hi everyone....such a sad day, Elizabeth Taylor was the last of the Hollywood greats, and a fantastically charming woman.
- Eamonn Holmes - Elizabeth Taylor - people forget she was one hell of an actress and one hell of a good looking woman in her prime. True Star.
- Piers Morgan - Surely the greatest screen beauty of them all?
- Perez Hilton - So sad! The legendary #ElizabethTaylor has passed away!
- Fearne Cotton - So sad to hear Elizabeth Taylor has passed away. A hollywood legend. Cat on a hot tin roof is one of my fave films. RIP
- Henry Holland - omg RIP Liz Taylor!
- Stephen Fry - RIP Dame Elizabeth Taylor, surely the last of a breed...
- Paloma Faith RIP elizabeth taylor. Glamour queen.
- Boy George - R.I.P the amazing Liz Taylor, goddess, actress, aids activist and one of the worlds true beauties!
- Kylie Minogue - RIP Dame Elizabeth Taylor.....Like a pure white diamond you'll shine on and on and on.
- George Michael - She was also the only person I've ever met that had violet eyes. They were genuinely violet. So beautiful.