Celebrities pay tribute to legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor on Twitter

The A-list have flooded Twitter with tributes to screen icon Elizabeth Taylor, who passed away "peacefully" on Wednesday aged 79.



Shortly after news of her death broke, a host of celebrities, along with thousands of the actress's fans, took to the social networking site.





George Michael, Kylie Minogue and Boy George are amongst many from the world of showbiz who have paid their tributes to the Hollywood beauty.



An avid fan of Twitter herself, the legend last tweeted on February 9 after taking part in an interview with Bazaar alongside reality television star Kim Kardashian.



"My interview in Bazaar with Kim Kardashian came out!!!!" she wrote, adding a link to the page.





