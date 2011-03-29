Carla Bruni's 'premiere' role showcased in Woody Allen's ' love letter to Paris'

It boasts a star-studded cast that includes Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams and Marion Cotillard.



But all eyes will be on France's premiere dame Carla Bruni as she makes her acting debut in Woody Allen's latest film, Midnight in Paris.



And although the movie is not set to be released until May, followers can preview Carla's acting skills in the trailer.





It features President Sarkozy's wife in a cameo role as a buttoned up curator at the famous Rodin museum.



Described by one film critic as a "love letter to Paris", the romantic comedy follows an engaged couple, eager to experience the charms of the city.



But Rachel - playing the fiancée - becomes concerned when her husband-to-be (Owen) begins to disappear for hours on nightly strolls, and a detective hired to follow him vanishes into thin air.



When it was filmed crowds flocked to the French capital last year to catch a glimpse of former model Carla in action.



And the excitement extended to her husband, who couldn't resist visiting the set to see what his glamorous other half shooting her scenes.





Carla previously admitted to having little knowledge of the acting world, saying: "I am not an actress at all. Maybe I'll be completely hopeless."



But this latest venture for the former model and singer/songwriter appears to be a dream come true.



"When I'm a grandmother, I'd like to be able to say I made a film with Woody Allen."



Meanwhile, Woody certainly had no complaints with Carla's performance, stating: "I was delighted with her."