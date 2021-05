First look: Britney Spears releases post-apocalyptic video for 'Till The World Ends'

Britney Spears has unveiled the music video to her latest video, Till The World Ends.



Set on 21 December, 2012, – the day the Mayan calendar predicts the world will end - the four-minute production has a post-apocalyptic feel.



It sees meteorites plummeting to the Earth as the pop star and her party dance underground.



The Kesha-written track is the second single from Britney's seventh studio album, Femme Fatale.