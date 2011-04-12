'She's my best friend': David full of praise for his estranged wife Courteney

Embracing warmly surrounded by their Scream ‘family’, Courteney Cox and David Arquette hardly look like a couple suffering the biggest crisis of their marriage.



This week, the estranged husband and wife put aside their personal issues to promote the fourth installment of the horror franchise that initially brought them together in 1996.

Despite the recent drama and knowing they would be closely watched for signs of rancour, their body language seemed relaxed and easy.



The duo looked genuinely happy to share the red carpet, along with their co-star Neve Campbell and director Wes Craven.



Since meeting on the set of the first slasher movie they've married, had a child together and split up. Their marital woes came to the surface last summer as they filmed Scream 4, explained David.



"We both took a moment to look at our relationship… It was time for us to ask some questions.



"I used it in a bad way to act out… because I was heartbroken.



"I believe in learning from your mistakes and I had to go there to come back and look at myself and look at my life."



Looking at his life involved a spell in rehab after a bout of wild partying and erratic behaviour.

The 39-year-old actor's brave decision seems to have paid off.



Last weekend, although the separation still stands, there was a family outing with their daughter Coco to Disney World.



And the former hellraiser is quick to dismiss stories of a relationship between Courteney and her Cougar Town co-star Josh Hopkins, saying simply: “There’s no scandal”.



Neither of them knows if they are ready to give their love another try but David says "I love her with all my heart. Our relationship right now is actually better than ever."