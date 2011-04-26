﻿

Bafta TV Awards 2011: The nominations

Bafta TV awards 2011: the nominations
The 2011 British Academy Television awards will be held on 22 May at London's Grosvenor House

 

 


 

  • Leading actor
    Jim Broadbent - Any Human Heart
    Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock
    Daniel Rigby - Eric and Ernie
    Matt Smith - Doctor Who
     
  • Leading actress
    Anna Maxwell Martin - South Riding
    Vicky McClure -This Is England '86
    Natalie Press - Five Daughters
    Juliet Stevenson - Accused
     
  • Supporting actor
    Brendan Coyle - Downton Abbey
    Martin Freeman - Sherlock
    Johnny Harris - This Is England '86
    Robert Sheehan - Misfits
     
  • Supporting actress
    Gillian Anderson - Any Human Heart
    Lynda Baron - The Road to Coronation Street
    Lauren Socha - Misfits
    Jessie Wallace - The Road to Coronation Street
     
  • Entertainment performance
    Rob Brydon - The Rob Brydon Show
    Stephen Fry - QI
    Harry Hill - Harry Hill's TV Burp
    Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
     
  • Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
    Jo Brand - Getting On
    Dawn French - Roger and Val Have Just Got In
    Miranda Hart - Miranda
    Katherine Parkinson - The IT Crowd
     
  • Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
    James Buckley - The Inbetweeners
    Steve Coogan - The Trip
    Tom Hollander - Rev
    David Mitchell - Peep Show
     
  • Single drama
    Eric and Ernie
    I Am Slave
    The Road to Coronation Street
    The Special Relationship
     
  • Drama Series
    Being Human
    Downton Abbey
    Misfits
    Sherlock
     
  • Drama Serial
    Any Human Heart
    Mad Dogs
    The Sinking of the Laconia
    The Promise
     
  • Continuing Drama
    Casualty
    Coronation Street
    EastEnders
    Waterloo Road
     
  • International
    Boardwalk Empire
    Glee
    The Killing
    Mad Men
     
  • Features
    Come Dine With Me
    Hugh's Fish Fight
    Mary Queen of Shops
    Pineapple Dance Studios
     
  • Entertainment Programme
    The Cube
    The Graham Norton Show
    Have I Got News For You
    The X Factor
     
  • Comedy Programme
    Catherine Tate's Little Cracker
    Come Fly With Me
    Facejacker
    Harry and Paul
     
  • Situation Comedy
    Mrs Brown's Boys
    Peep Show
    Rev
    The Trip

