Bafta TV Awards 2011: The nominations
Bafta TV awards 2011: the nominations
The 2011 British Academy Television awards will be held on 22 May at London's Grosvenor House
- Leading actor
Jim Broadbent - Any Human Heart
Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock
Daniel Rigby - Eric and Ernie
Matt Smith - Doctor Who
- Leading actress
Anna Maxwell Martin - South Riding
Vicky McClure -This Is England '86
Natalie Press - Five Daughters
Juliet Stevenson - Accused
- Supporting actor
Brendan Coyle - Downton Abbey
Martin Freeman - Sherlock
Johnny Harris - This Is England '86
Robert Sheehan - Misfits
- Supporting actress
Gillian Anderson - Any Human Heart
Lynda Baron - The Road to Coronation Street
Lauren Socha - Misfits
Jessie Wallace - The Road to Coronation Street
- Entertainment performance
Rob Brydon - The Rob Brydon Show
Stephen Fry - QI
Harry Hill - Harry Hill's TV Burp
Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
- Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Jo Brand - Getting On
Dawn French - Roger and Val Have Just Got In
Miranda Hart - Miranda
Katherine Parkinson - The IT Crowd
- Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
James Buckley - The Inbetweeners
Steve Coogan - The Trip
Tom Hollander - Rev
David Mitchell - Peep Show
- Single drama
Eric and Ernie
I Am Slave
The Road to Coronation Street
The Special Relationship
- Drama Series
Being Human
Downton Abbey
Misfits
Sherlock
- Drama Serial
Any Human Heart
Mad Dogs
The Sinking of the Laconia
The Promise
- Continuing Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Waterloo Road
- International
Boardwalk Empire
Glee
The Killing
Mad Men
- Features
Come Dine With Me
Hugh's Fish Fight
Mary Queen of Shops
Pineapple Dance Studios
- Entertainment Programme
The Cube
The Graham Norton Show
Have I Got News For You
The X Factor
- Comedy Programme
Catherine Tate's Little Cracker
Come Fly With Me
Facejacker
Harry and Paul
- Situation Comedy
Mrs Brown's Boys
Peep Show
Rev
The Trip