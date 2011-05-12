Come together: Why Paul decided to give marriage another chance with Nancy

After his acrimonious divorce with Heather Mills, many thought there was little chance of Paul McCartney heading down the aisle again. But then along came Nancy Shevell.



Intelligent, elegant, independently wealthy – the high-flying businesswoman was very much her own woman. She clearly ticked all the boxes for Sir Paul – who was quickly smitten.



