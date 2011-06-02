Former Doctor Who David is reunited with his trusty companion Catherine Tate

Former Doctor Who co-stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate have been reunited in their latest theatrical venture, Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing.



The play, which opened in the West End on Wednesday, was met with a positive reception from critics.



First time dad David and Catherine play reluctant lovers Beatrice and Benedick, who are engaged in a "merry war".

Talking about working together again, David said: "For me, the thinking was 'I'd like to do a play. I'd like to do Much Ado About Nothing. And it just so happens that the perfect Beatrice in my head is Catherine'."



And the critics certainly seem to be taken with the pair's on-stage chemistry, a sentiment confirmed by the Guardian's Michael Billington.



"The pairing of David Tennant as Benedick with Catherine Tate as Beatrice is a marriage that, if not made in heaven, is certainly cemented by television and pays off superbly," he said.