Robert Pattinson awaits his bride as new 'Breaking Dawn' teaser is unveiled

It's the summer 'wedding' of the year.



A newly released teaser for Twilight: Breaking Dawn has given fans their first look inside the marriage of Edward Cullen and Bella Swan.



In the short 15-second clip, Robert Pattinson's pinup character can be seen awaiting his bride - Kristen Stewart - at the altar in a beautiful woodland setting.

VIEW GALLERY

Click on photos for gallery





Dapper in a morning suit, he stands under a flowered arch with rose petals strewn along the aisle, which is lined with the couple's friends and the rest of the Cullen clan.



Sadly, the teaser stops short of revealing the Bella's much-talked-about bridal gown.

VIEW GALLERY





Shot from behind, her coiffed hair and veil, held in place by a diamond hair slide, appear in shot and there are close-ups of her gleaming white-stone wedding ring as she takes Edward's arm.



Thankfully Twi-hards don't have to wait long for the full Breaking Dawn trailer. It will premiere on Sunday during the MTV Movie Awards.