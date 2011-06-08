Lauryn Hill's pregnancy riddle: mystery surrounds singer's sixth baby

When Lauryn Hill announced earlier this month she was expecting baby number six, many assumed the father was Rohan Marley.



Although never married, the couple have already had five children together; Zion, 14, Selah, 13, Joshua, 9, John, eight and three-year-old Sarah.



They have been in an on-off relationship since the summer of 1996, when Rohan was still with his wife Geraldine Khawly.



But in a Twitter conversation – since removed - this week, the son of legendary reggae artist Bob Marley hinted that the unborn baby is not his.



Speaking to a Houston Chronicle reporter, Rohan, 39, said: "I'm not married and I don't have anyone expecting anything."



The journalist then responded: "So we are clear. 1. You're not married to your ex-wife or Lauryn, and 2. She isn't preggo w/your child, but someone else's?"



"That is correct until I say out of my mouth to the contrary," Rohan confirmed.



Lauryn, 36, revealed her baby joy at a recent concert in Detroit's Chene Park.



She had previously joked that she was the 'most fertile woman in America' at a gig in Los Angeles two months ago.



The fiercely private star shot to fame with The Fugees before releasing her hugely successful debut album The MisEducation of Lauryn Hill in 1998, which won her five Grammys.