First look at Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law in 'Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows'

Robert Downey Jr is back as Sherlock Holmes.



A tempting teaser trailer has been released giving fans a glimpse of Robert as the world famous detective in the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster.



Titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, the action-packed movie sees Jude Law return as loyal sidekick Dr John Watson.

It also stars The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo star Noomi Rapace as Holmes' gypsy fortune teller love interest, and Jared Harris as his nemesis Moriarty.



The movie begins with the death of the Crown Prince of Austria, which Holmes deduces to be the result of a murder plot.



His investigation leads Sherlock, Watson - who ties the knot in the film - and Noomi's character Sim from England to France, Germany and Switzerland - and at one point the Baker Street detective even goes undercover in drag.



Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows opens in the UK and the US on December 16