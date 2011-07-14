Scarlet siren Elizabeth Hurley turns up the heat on 'Gossip Girl'

From the top of her glossy mane to her nude stilettos, Elizabeth Hurley looks like a natural fit for her latest role.



Britain's most fabulous fortysomething has joined the cast of Gossip Girl as media mogul Diana Payne.



And she looked to be enjoying the first duty required of her by the script – flirting with Chace Crawford's character, lost rich boy Nate.







Executive producers Stephanie Savage and Joshua Safran have said her character is "a sexy, smart, self-made media mogul and all-around force to be reckoned with."



"Diana’s entrance on the Upper East Side will change the lives of all our characters - including, and especially Gossip Girl herself,' they said.



"Elizabeth’s sense of humour, intelligence and beauty fit the GG world perfectly. We feel very fortunate to have her."

The 46-year-old sounded equally excited about the most famous New York show since Sex and The City.



"Reading my script for Gossip Girl, episode 1, season 5," she tweeted. "Can't give anything away but it's FAB! Can't wait to shoot it."