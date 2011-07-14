Bare-chested Jake Gyllenhaal takes on sub-zero temperatures in Iceland

He’s known as the fittest guy in Hollywood.



And Jake Gyllenhaal lived up to his name when he joined Man vs. Wild star Bear Grylls on a gruelling, two-day survival experience in Iceland for the hit show.

The buff 30-year-old actor trekked through the hostile Icelandic landscape with Bear, surrounded by mountains, glaciers and active volcanoes.



“For me, it’s all about discovery,” Jake said.



He even stripped off and waded shirtless across a frozen river in sub-zero temperatures with the dare-devil presenter

“The wild is always very revealing – not only physically but mentally,” Bear added.



“You’ve got to smile when it’s driving horizontal hail and be able to face your fears and just get on and do it – and on both of those accounts, Jake came up strong.”