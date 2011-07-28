The latest 'Gossip': Now Shane Warne trails Elizabeth Hurley on set

Elizabeth Hurley's character may be chasing 26-year-old Chase Crawford on Gossip Girl, but she made clear her preference for more mature men when her companion Shane Warne visited her on the set of the US series.

No wonder the British beauty is so smitten – the cricketer has had a makeover recently.



Leading the trend for men to spruce themselves up for love the Australian sports star has ditched his laddish looks in favour of a more sleeker look since meeting his new girlfriend.

During their recent trip to South Africa, where they attended a fundraiser for breast cancer research, a cause Elizabeth has supported for years, Shane looked slimmer and fitter.

It seems the cricketer hasn't finished yet with the makeover process and is still hard at work at improving himself.

"79.2kg's this morning!!! Fitness and healthy lifestyle working... Think last time I was this light I was 8 years old hahaha." he posted on his twitter account.