Emotional Angelina Jolie receives the 'Heart of Sarajevo' award

Campaigning actress Angelina Jolie was close to tears as she received the Heart of Sarajevo award during her visit to Bosnia –honoured, said organisers, for her "active engagement in the complexities of the real world".

The actress, who was accompanied by her partner Brad Pitt, chose Bosnia's 1992-95 war as the setting for her first film as a director, In the Land of Blood and Honey .

She has also visited Bosnia as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN's refugee agency UNHCR and funded the construction of several houses for returnees in the eastern part of the country.

The globetrotter, wearing a long peach dress, received a standing ovation.

"I told Brad in the car I was afraid I was going to cry, I'm really trying not to" she told the audience at the Sarajevo Film Festival.

"I am so honoured to be here at this festival. There is no greater example of the strength of the artists and the festival that began during the war and grew stronger every year."