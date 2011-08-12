Mick Jagger and Joss Stone unveil their supergroup's first music video

hellomagazine.com
Superheavy also stars Eurythmics guitarist Dave Stewart and Damian Marley
Mick Jagger and Joss Stone have released their first music video together as part of their new band SuperHeavy.
The pair are joined by fellow-bandmates Damian Marley and Dave Stewart in the showcase of their reggae-inspired single Miracle Worker.
Quite memorably, Mick dons a bright pink skinny suit for the video, as he 'spoofs' his 1970s heyday.
The Rolling Stones frontman said of the band: "As soon as we started playing together in the studio it gelled, all these different styles – it didn't seem to be a problem to make them fit together."
The group, which also features Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, debut their self-titled album on September 19.