Pregnant Beyonce looking ace at thrilling US Open final

It was a nail biting end to the men's US Open.



But despite the thrilling on-court action, expectant Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z looked happy and relaxed as they watched Rafael Nadal take on Novak Djokovic.

The superstar couple laughed and smiled together throughout Monday's game, blissfully happy following the news they are expecting their first baby.



Singer Beyonce, 30, looked super-stylish in a white shirt and bowler hat.



She kept her arms folded over her tummy throughout the match, hiding her burgeoning baby bump.

While the star and her rapper husband, 41, were clearly enjoying the atmosphere, other celeb attendees looked nervous as they watched the action.



Among the stars watching the final – won by Serbian Novak – were tennis fan Anna Wintour, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Justin Timberlake, Donald Trump and John Lithgow.