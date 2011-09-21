Gorgeous George settles down to married life - in new TV ad

Has Hollywood's most eligible bachelor finally tied the knot?



Heart-throb George Clooney has found himself a bride – at least on the small screen.



Poking fun at his reputation as an eternal bachelor, the handsome 50-year-old tries his hand at married life in a new advert for Norwegian bank DNB NOR.







The commercial begins with a confused and hungover blonde waking up alone in a hotel room.



She looks down to discover an enormous wedding ring on her finger, and also a disregarded bridal dress on the floor.



As she begins to piece the night together, the door opens and her new husband, gorgeous George, walks in.







"I like your dress. It looks better off than on," he tells his new bride, before starting to show her pictures of potential marital homes online.



The tongue-in-cheek ad ends with the line: "Some people are lucky in life.



"For the rest of us, saving up can be smart."