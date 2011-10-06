Beyonce's bump steals the show again

Her baby bump unveiling at the MTV awards smashed Twitter records.



And now Beyonce Knowles' blossoming midriff has stolen the show in the singer's new music video.











A 30-second teaser clip has been released from the video for the Bootlicious diva's new song, appropriately titled Countdown.



In it she can be seen wearing a revealing black and white dress, turning to the side and giving her tummy an affectionate rub.



And judging by her flawless skin and healthy glow, pregnancy really agrees with her.



Lyrics to the song include the line: "I’m tryin' to make us 3 from that 2."