Jessica Alba gets into the Halloween spirit with her little pumpkins

Hollywood actress Jessica Alba and her two little girls got into the Halloween spirit at the weekend.



With husband Cash Warren by her side, the 30-year-old beauty cradled baby Haven Garner in her arms as they visited Shawn’s Pumpkin Patch in California.

Honor Marie, the couple’s eldest daughter, happily joined pumpkin-buying expedition, looking pretty in a princess dress.



Jessica and Cash, who tied the knot in 2008, welcomed baby Haven in August.