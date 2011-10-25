Adrien Brody goes back to the roaring Twenties

A moody silent movie star glares at the camera in a set of atmospheric photographs which look like they've come straight out of a Paris nightclub.



But this is no historic footage. Closer inspection reveals the magician is none other than Oscar-winner Adrien Brody.



The cool New Yorker has taken part in the shoot for prestigious German optical company Carl Zeiss AG.



The Pianist actor teams up with top model Toni Garrn in a "1920s atmosphere reminiscent of the black and white films of the era".



Photographer Ellen von Unwerth used "deep contrasts" and "lots of shadow to make it dramatic and emotional".



Meanwhile, Toni said: "Working with Adrien was a lovely experience. He's really friendly and great to work with, totally relaxed, easy going and unassuming."



Michael J Fox and Willem Defoe have taken part in the iconic calendar shoot in previous years.





