Animal magnetism: How Jennifer and Justin met and fell in love

It's well known that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux met and fell in love during the filming of their new movie Wanderlust.



But it may come as a surprise that their romance blossomed while milking a goat.



As the trailer for their much anticipated movie was released this week, fans got a glimpse of the couple's chemistry during some hilarious scenes.

The 42-year-old actress plays one half of an urbanite couple who moves down south from New York to experience an alternative existence in a commune.



Justin plays one of the members of the commune, a one-with-nature guy who coaxes dairy from animals and plays guitar for the ladies.



In the two minute clip, the couple dance wildly together as the free-love advocate tries to get the former businesswoman to loosen up and get into his way of life.



And it seems to work - she's soon telling her on-screen husband, Paul Rudd, she finally feels a part of something.



The sweet-natured comedy is set to be released in February.