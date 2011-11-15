Victoria Beckham goes hell for leather in quirky leg warmers

Leather legwarmers and Louboutins are a difficult look to pull off, especially if you're a new mother.



But Victoria Beckham's dedication to high fashion is legendary.



And it showed when she squeezed her post-pregnancy figure into a figure-hugging navy and black dress – look five from her Spring/Summer 12 range – teamed with these eye-catching accessories.









The leg warmers clipped over her court shoes in a stirrup-like fashion.



In one of her few public appearance since baby Harper's birth, the singer-turned designer was a star speaker at the prestigious Womens Wear Daily Apparel & Retail CEO Summit.



With this distinctive look – as part of her 2012 spring/summer collection last seen on a model at her New York Fashion Week presentation – Posh had the audience's attention even before she said hello.