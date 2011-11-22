New parents Guy and Jacqui glowing with love on night out

A new arrival brings boundless joy. But every couple needs a bit of mummy and daddy time once in a while.



Guy Ritchie and his partner Jacqui Ainsley took their first tentative steps back on the social scene this week after welcoming their first child together on September 6.



And judging by the smiles on their faces, the quiet night out was a resounding success.

The pair had a meal at London's la Petite Maison, and were glowing with happiness as they left hand-in-hand.



Guy, 43, looked dapper in a velvet jacket and chinos while his 29-year-old love went for a tweed blazer and skinny jeans combo.



The blonde model has clearly had no problems regaining her svelte pre-baby figure, just two months after giving birth.



The couple's little boy, whose name has not yet been released, was delivered by Caesarean section at London's Portland hospital.



Jacqui, who has appeared in campaigns for Samsung, Virgin Atlantic and Myla Lingerie, started dating Guy in April last year.



She met Madonna's ex-husband at a friend's party in May 2009.



Of course Guy knows all too well about finding the balance between finding time for children and your significant other.



He is also dad to Rocco, 11, with the queen of pop, and the pair adopted David - now six.