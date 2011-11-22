J Lo finds love on the floor with handsome backing dancer

As a mum of twins, Jennifer Lopez has vowed not to speak about any new romance in her life unless it gets serious.



But the On The Floor singer's actions spoke louder than words at an after party for the American Music Awards.



J Lo couldn't hide her affection for her backing dancer Casper Smart, who she has reportedly been dating for a couple of weeks.



The 42-year-old was inseparable from the hunky, tattooed 24-year-old at a West Hollywood bash packed with fellow celebs.

They held hands throughout the evening and slow danced to a Michael Jackson mix. At one point Jennifer was spotted kissing her new beau and affectionately rubbing his head.



The new romance is clearly doing wonders for J Lo, who looked radiant and glowing in a white fringe dress.



Just hours earlier, she had performed a raunchy routine at the AMAs with Casper (pictured) while ex-husband Marc Anthony looked on from the audience.



The couple - who are parents to three-year-old twins Max and Emme split in July.



If the rumours are true, it wouldn't be the first time Jennifer has fallen for one of her backing dancers. The diva's second marriage was to dancer Cris Judd, who appeared in the video for her track Love Don't Cost A Thing.



Her new beau Casper has appeared on Glee and been in music videos for artists like Eminem and Toni Braxton.



He shows off his impressive skills in a YouTube video wearing a black cap with a red rim, doing a routine to Kelly Rowland track Motivation.



Friends of Jennifer and Casper say they're "just having fun".