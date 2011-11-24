Celeb-inspired gift ideas: Boyfriend Ryan Gosling

Hollywood man of the moment Ryan Gosling had an incredible 2011.

As well as starring in a host of critically acclaimed movies, the red carpet regular was also lauded for his unique style.





So for such a fashion-conscious beau, what better gift than a pair of stylish leather and silver button cufflinks by Luxury Artisan - the perfect accessory for Ryan’s array of brightly coloured suits.



And with a history of off-screen romances with previous co-stars such as Sandra Bullock and Rachel McAdams, the leading man needs to be ready for his next date with a smart choice of fragrance.



A popular classic such as The One for men by Dolce & Gabbana or Million by Paco Rabanne would make an ideal present for the Canadian actor.



New paparazzi favourite Ryan will need to keep his style in check too.



The Chic Geek’s Fashion, Grooming & Style Guide by Marcus Jaye would certainly help him maintain his quirky dress sense.





The Chic Geek’s Fashion, Grooming & Style Guide, £16.99 from thechicgeek.co.uk

The One for men by Dolce & Gabbana, £42.00 (50ml) from The Perfume Shop

Million by Paco Rabanne, £32.00 (50ml) from all good perfume stockists

Leather and silver cufflinks, £225.00 from luxuryartisan.com

